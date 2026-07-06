Rome Health Opens Convenient Care Clinic at Turning Stone

A new Rome Health medical clinic is now open inside Turning Stone Resort Casino, giving employees, resort guests and area residents another option for primary care and medical imaging services.

The clinic, located on the first floor of The Crescent Hotel in Suite 201, officially opened Monday at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road. The Oneida Indian Nation selected Rome Health to operate the facility, which is open to the public in addition to serving Turning Stone team members and their families.

Patients can already schedule primary care appointments and ultrasound exams. X-ray and mammography services are expected to begin the week of July 20.

For Rome Health, the new location is designed to make healthcare easier to access for one of the region's largest workforces. Turning Stone Enterprises employs more than 5,000 people across its properties.

"Primary care is the foundation of lifelong health, focusing on prevention, early detection and the ongoing management of chronic conditions," said Dr. Olivia Andrade, medical director of Rome Health Convenient Care at Turning Stone. "It serves as a patient's central point of care, helping coordinate services and supporting overall wellness at every stage of life."

Andrade said the clinic helps address some of the biggest obstacles patients face when trying to get medical care, including transportation issues, limited access to primary care providers and work schedules that often make it difficult to keep appointments during the day.

In addition to scheduled primary care visits, the clinic will offer women's health services, screening mammograms and ultrasound exams. Patients will also be able to stop in for walk in sick visits and walk in X-ray services, giving them another option when they need prompt treatment.

The clinic will also offer evening and weekend hours. Prescriptions can be sent electronically to the Rome Health Community Pharmacy and delivered to the Turning Stone location for pickup during regular clinic hours.

Primary care appointments, walk in sick visits, walk in X-ray services and prescription pickup will be available:

• Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Patients can schedule primary care appointments online at www.romehealth.org/convenient-care-at-turning-stone or by calling 315-356-7827.

Ultrasound exams and screening mammograms will be offered by appointment on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a provider's order. To schedule those imaging services, call 315-338-7338.

"Our goal is to provide compassionate care to Turning Stone team members, their families and guests so they can return to work and their daily activities as quickly as possible," Andrade said. "We commend the Oneida Indian Nation for incorporating healthcare resources into its Turning Stone Evolution expansion and making healthcare more accessible."

Rome Health has also released a video tour of the new clinic, which can be viewed here.

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