A Weekend of Peace, Paws, And Music Coming To Upstate New York

Put on your tie-dye and travel back to the 1960s. Adirondack Woof Stock - A Weekend of Peace, Paws and Music is coming to Upstate New York.

Adirondack Woof Stock is all family fun and that includes your four-legged best friends. You can bring your dog to this festival and spoil them the entire weekend. It all takes place Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th at Chester Town Hall, located at 6307 U.S. 9 in Chestertown. It's all the fun of Woodstock, but with your pup, and niceand safe.

Here's a look at some of the events happening:

1) The fun for them and their two-legged companions includes NADD Dock Dogs - professional dock diving dogs. Your pup can jump too.

2) K-9 Police demonstrations - see these hard working law enforcement officers in action.

3) Barn Hunt - can your dog find the hidden "mice" in the hay?

4) Fly Ball - all tennis ball-loving dogs will want to compete. Beantown Disc Dogs - professional disc-catching dogs. Your pup can try to catch disks as well!

5) Doggie Fun Zone and Lure Chasing Course - an interactive fun zone for agile dogs.

6) Blessing of the Animals with Father John will take place.

Saturday Night, Woodstock Revisited takes place on the Millpond in Brant Lake, 6604 State Route 8 from 6pm until 10pm. An Adirondack favorite - Stony Creek Band will be performing. Wear your dancin' shoes ~ you're gonna want them!

Food and vendors will also be on hand.

If you'd like to learn more, and get a full schedule of events, you can check out the event live on Facebook.

