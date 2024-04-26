Health Officials Issue Consumption Warning for CNY Wild-Caught Fish

Health Officials Issue Consumption Warning for CNY Wild-Caught Fish

seanfboggs

If you fish in Herkimer or Lewis County, listen up.

The New York State Department of Health has issued new advisories about consuming wild-caught fish in three regions in the state.

smiltena
loading...

One of the affected areas is the Adirondack Region, which encompasses Lewis, Fulton, Hamilton, Essex, and Warren County, as well as portions of Herkimer, Saratoga, Clinton, Franklin and St. Lawrence County.

Courtesy the New York State Department of Health
loading...

The Health Department warned, "Waters within the Adirondack Region have been more affected by methyl mercury than other parts of the state."

While mercury has been in the environment "for years," the advisory follows new data analysis from EPA data from mercury toxicity in local waters and those from neighboring states.

Unlike past alerts, the new advisory is more protective by providing certain guidelines for each fish species. These guidelines now display the best fish for consumption, those that should be limited, and fish to be avoided entirely.

The DOH also has different guidelines for the general population and sensitive groups, which are people under 50 who may become pregnant and children under 15.

The Department warned:

Chemicals in fish can have a greater effect on childhood development and unborn babies. Many of these chemicals can stay in the human body for decades. People who eat highly contaminated fish and get pregnant may be at higher risk of having children who are slower to develop and learn. Breastfeeding can also pass on some of these chemicals to a baby.

 

The Fish You Can and Cannot Eat

ANDY_BOWLIN
loading...

All groups should not eat a walleye that is over 19 inches, per these new rules.

The DOH also updated its guidance on fish all groups should consume less. This grouping is as follows:

  • Chain pickerel
  • Lake trout
  • Large and smallmouth bass
  • Rock bass
  • Yellow perch over 10 inches
  • Walleye less than 19 inches.

The DOH says the general population can eat 1 of the above fish per month while sensitive populations should avoid consuming this group entirely.

The recommended fish to consume for the whole family, because they were found to have the lowest levels of mercury, are as follows:

  • Bluegill
  • Black crapple
  • Brook trout
  • Rainbow trout
  • Brown trout
  • Bullhead
  • Freshwater drum
  • Sunfish/Pumpkinseed
  • White Perch
  • White Sucker
  • Yellow perch less than 10 inches

The above fish can be consumed 4 times a month for the general population while sensitive groups are advised to consume only 1 of these fish every month.

Photo Credit - mel-nik/Thinkstock
loading...

Please click here to review the list of affected water bodies to make sure your fishing area is not impacted. The guidelines will list the fish you can and cannot eat, as well as the chemicals of concern that may be contaminating the body of water.

The second alert has been issued in the Catskill Region, which includes Delaware, Greene and Ulster County. You can read the advisory HERE.

Additionally, an alert has been applied to the areas in and surrounding New York City, which you can review HERE.

While it is disappointing to hear the news, it's better to know the risks than to accidentally expose oneself to potentially damaging chemicals.

WIBX 950 logo
Get our free mobile app

New York State Free Fishing Days In 2024

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the return of New York State's free fishing days for 2024. The license requirement will be waived for freshwater fishing on the following dates:

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

From A to Z- Amazing Fish Fries In Central New York You Need To Try

Looking for a new place to go grab your weekly fish fry? We've got you covered. Here's just a few amazing spots we've been to in the area that we think you should try. We have it covered from A to Z.

*Disclaimer - these are not the only places to get fish fry. There are plenty of others that are just as good. You can find plenty of other recommendations on Facebook.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

These 11 Upstate New York Fish Hatcheries Are Awesome Places to Visit

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation runs a dozen fish hatcheries in the Empire State. There are other smaller ones, too. These fish hatcheries are totally amazing places to visit. Each of the hatcheries on this list welcomes visitors of all ages (click on the links to find visiting details). For more information on these fantastic places visit the DEC website. Some of those on this list also have videos showing what they do. If you have never visited a fish hatchery before you are in for a treat!!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Filed Under: adirondack region, american eel, bass, bubb lake, chemicals of concern, Effley falls pond, fall lake, ferris lake, fish advisory, health alert, herkimer county, lewey lake, lewis county, mercury levels, moshier reservoir, North Lake, PCBs, perch, PFAs, sagamore lake, soft maple reservoir, stoner lakes, sunday lake, trout, tupper lake, walleye
Categories: Environment, New York News, News, This and That, TSM, Utica-Rome News, WIBX News

More From WIBX 950