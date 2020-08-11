AAA Hosting Red Cross Blood Drive in Utica Next Week

AAA Northeast is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive in Utica on Wednesday, August 19.

The blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at AAA's office at 409 Court Street in Utica.

“AAA Northeast is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public Affairs “. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, please visit redcrossblood.org sponsor Code – AAANE, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

