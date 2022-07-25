Gas prices in New York State have now gone down for six consecutive weeks, including a 12 cent drop this week.

According the latest survey from AAA Northeast, New York’s current average price of $4.57 a gallon is 39 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.38 higher than last July.

New York’s average price is 22 cents higher than the national average.

In the Utica-Rome area, the average price is $4.75 a gallon, down 7 cents from last week and 22 cents less than a month ago.

The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.

AAA says nationally, lackluster demand for gas and lower oil prices have led to pump prices falling again, down 17 cents since last week to $4.35.

A spokesperson says the steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.

“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”

Here are the average regional gas prices for this week.

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $4.57 $4.69 $4.96 $3.19 Utica, NY $4.75 $4.82 $4.97 $3.24 Massachusetts $4.52 $4.63 $4.94 $3.02 Connecticut $4.38 $4.45 $4.88 $3.15 Pennsylvania $4.55 $4.67 $4.96 $3.25

*Prices as of July 25, 2022

You can get up-to-date fuel price information at. AAA Gas Prices.

