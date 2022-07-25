Gas Prices In New York Take Another Fall, Down 12 Cents This Week

Cameron Spencer, Getty

Gas prices in New York State have now gone down for six consecutive weeks, including a 12 cent drop this week.

According the latest survey from AAA Northeast, New York’s current average price of $4.57 a gallon is 39 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.38 higher than last July.

New York’s average price is 22 cents higher than the national average.

In the Utica-Rome area, the average price is $4.75 a gallon, down 7 cents from last week and 22 cents less than a month ago.

The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.

AAA says nationally, lackluster demand for gas and lower oil prices have led to pump prices falling again, down 17 cents since last week to $4.35.

A spokesperson says the steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.

“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”

Here are the average regional gas prices for this week.

Region

Current Price*

One Week Ago

One Month Ago

One Year Ago

New York State

$4.57

$4.69

$4.96

$3.19

Utica, NY

$4.75

$4.82

$4.97

$3.24

Massachusetts

$4.52

$4.63

$4.94

$3.02

Connecticut

$4.38

$4.45

$4.88

$3.15

Pennsylvania

$4.55

$4.67

$4.96

$3.25

*Prices as of July 25, 2022

You can get up-to-date fuel price information at. AAA Gas Prices.

