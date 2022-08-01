Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles.
AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago.
The average price in New York State is $4.51 a gallon, down 6 cents from last week.
New York’s average price is 30 cents high than the national average.
The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week.
But AAA says a slight uptick in gas demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in daily pump prices.
“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “But with fuel prices locally falling every day, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”
