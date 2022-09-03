‘She-Hulk’ Finally Explains Abomination’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Cameo

Abomination's story makes up a good portion of the plot in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and honestly, it clears up a lot of questions we had about the character. Instead of just being a random pop-in character out of nowhere, we get a better sense of who he actually is, what he wants, and why he was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the first place. Fans of the character were baffled, if not still excited at his appearance in Shang-Chi.

In Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, Abomination — AKA Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky — is kind of just there. There's no justification as to why he's in the film. All we know is that for one reason or another, he's become a cage fighter in an underground fight club — where we see him battling Wong (Benedict Wong), the new Sorcerer Supreme. Here is that scene:

Until the release of Episode 3 of She-Hulk, there was really no justification as to why Abomination was there in the first place, or why he and Wong would be fighting. Episode 3 concerns Abomination’s parole hearing. While in prison, Roth’s character supposedly became a model citizen and displayed good behavior. He began meditating heavily, even going so far as to denounce violence. But there still was the matter of his fight with Wong in Shang Chi. At that point Wong himself is called to the stand at the hearing, where he explains that he took Abomination from his cell (supposedly to help hone his skills as Sorcerer Supreme) and that after their fight was over, Blonsky agreed to return to his cell of his own free will. With that, Abomination is finally granted his parole.

What happens to Blonsky next? Maybe there’s still more Abomination in the MCU to come, but for now, it seems like his days of villainy are over. The plot line definitely makes sense for She-Hulk, but only time will tell whether it is somehow retconned later. Especially with Phase 5 on its way — where there’s a movie dedicated to the villain team, the Thunderbolts. Maybe he’ll show up there?

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Marvel Disney+ Show, Ranked From Worst to Best A year and a half into Marvel Studios’ dive into television, here are all their shows so far.