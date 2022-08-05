A Utica man is under arrest after a parole check in Oneida County.

Police say officers found alleged parole absconder Rafael Morales in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn located on Weaver Street in Utica on August 3, 2022.

Parole officers called the Utica Police Department when they found Morales.

Rafael Morales Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) Rafael Morales Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (August 2022) loading...

"During a search of his person/property," the UPD says, "members of Parole located an amount of heroin, a digital scale and associated packaging material consistent with the distribution of heroin."

Morales was arrested. He now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance in the Third degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second degree

New York State Parole Absconder Warrant

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

