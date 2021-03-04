Accuser Says Talk Of Cuomo As AG Spurred Her To Come Forward
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the women who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexually harassing her at the workplace says she was motivated to come forward after another woman contacted her to share similar allegations.
Lindsey Boylan tells Harper's Bazaar that another factor was that Cuomo had been named as a contender for attorney general of the United States.
Boylan first accused Cuomo of harassment on Twitter in December.
Two additional women have made accusations since then.
Cuomo said Wednesday he was sorry for acting “in a way that made people feel uncomfortable.”
