Ace Hardware Locations Across New York Will Be Giving Away 1 Million Flags For Memorial Day
Ace Hardware locations all across New York have teamed up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for Memorial Day to give away 1 million American flags.
Ace is looking to do this at all of their locations across New York, and nationwide on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Here's How It Works
If you visit a Ace store on May 29, you will receive a free 8” x 12” American flag. No purchase is necessary. AND, the best part, a second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veterans’ graves this Memorial Day.
“Ace is proud to be a part of this nationwide effort to distribute flags to our customers and to the VFW to help honor our fallen heroes on Memorial Day,” said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer, Ace Hardware. “With Ace stores easily accessible to millions of Americans, we wanted to step up and provide a way for our customers, and our store owners and associates, to pay tribute to our military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
In 2020 during the pandemic, 535,000 American flags were given away at Ace stores nationwide, along with 535,000 flags were sent out to more than 2,000 VFW Posts for placement on veterans’ graves.
Flags will be available at participating Ace stores while quantities last.
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born