National Poppy Day is May 28~ Why You Need One For Memorial Day and Always

I noticed the red poppy was very popular and worn by many when I was a child. But, unfortunately, you don't see it very much anymore. Nevertheless, the poppy is a nationally recognized symbol worn by Americans to acknowledge the human sacrifice and honor those who served our country since World War I.

The poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family On September 27, 1920, to commemorate soldiers who fought and died during the war. According to the American Legion Family, In 1924, the American Legion created a national program to distribute the poppies.

In 2016, both The American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary passed resolutions in support of declaring the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. As a result, National Poppy Day for 2021 is May 28. It's a day to wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn our nation's uniform.

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

Quartermaster of the West Winfield VFW, Terry Conklin, tells us that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the manufacturer at the VFW Headquarters in Kansas City could not find people to assemble poppies and local clubs reached out to local volunteers to put them together. As a result, the West Winfield location constructed more than 3,500. They would normally hand them out at parades and events this year, but the pandemic is putting that on hold.

www.legion.org

