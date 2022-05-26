Monday, May 30 is Memorial Day and there are several local events happening to mark the day.

The City of Utica will be holding its annual Memorial Day Parade and Wreath laying on Monday starting at 10:00AM.

The parade will start on Genesee Street in front of St. Elizabeth Hospital and proceed north on Genesee Street and then east on the Parkway, ending at the Parkway Recreation Center.

At the end of the Parade, American Legion Post 229 will conduct its annual wreath laying at the Soldiers & Sailors/Oneida Square Monument, the Oneida County Vietnam Monument, the POW/MIA Monument, the Spanish American Monument, World War I/World War II/Korean War Monument, Utica’s Purple Heart Monument, the Honoring All Veterans Monument and the Gold Star Mothers Monument located at Utica’s Main Post Office.

Centro Bus will be providing transportation.

City officials are encouraging residents who are not walking in the parade to participate as spectators.

The Village of New Hartford will be holding a parade at 6:00PM.

The parade begins at the New Hartford Shopping Center.

A parade will be held in the Village of Whitesboro on Monday at 9:30AM

he parade, sponsored by the Whitesboro Fire Department and Whitestown American Legion Post 1113 will start at Main Street and Watkins and proceed to the Village Green, where a ceremony will take place.

The Village of New York Mills will be holding its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday at 11AM.

Services at the Fireman’s Monument will be held at 10:15am

The parade participants will assemble at 10AM at Elm Street. Proceed down Main Street then continue to the Veteran’s Park for the ceremonies.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at 11:00AM in the Sacred Heart- St. Mary’s School gymnasium.

