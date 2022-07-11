Addison Rae‘s father has been making headlines for alleged infidelity. Who is Monty Lopez and who else is in the center of the drama?

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Renée Ash came forward to Page Six where she alleged that she had been involved in an affair with him for five months. Ash claimed that he convinced her that his marriage to Sheri Easterling, Rae’s mother, was ending when it wasn’t.

“He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together,” she told the outlet. “He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

Ash broke things off with him after other young women came forward and accused him of hitting them up on social media and even in person. Additionally, a video was posted online of Lopez apparently touching a woman's butt at a club.

Rae is currently not following her father on Instagram. Although his Instagram bio still reads "husband to @Sherinicole," Easterling removed "wife" from her bio.

Last week, Easterling addressed the drama in an Instagram Story. She shared that her goal is to make sure that their children "feel secure and safe" and to make sure that they know that "everything will be okay."

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she wrote. “I will be okay. My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them.”

So, who exactly is Monty Lopez?

The 46-year-old was born and raised in Louisiana where he attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he studied English language and literature.

Lopez is the father to Rae, along with her two younger brothers, 14-year-old Enzo and 8-year-old Lucas. Before Rae made it big on TikTok, the family lived in Louisiana together, where he was a general manager for real estate companies. Most recently in April 2022, Lopez and Ben Ganz created the TikTok agency, BAM Social.

Partially thanks to his daughter's impressive social media following, he has amassed 5.4 million followers on his TikTok account. He recently appeared in Rae's unscripted Snapchat series, “Addison Rae Goes Home.”

Lopez and Easterling welcomed Rae in 2000 and wed in 2004, and took her mother's maiden name at birth. Years later, the couple divorced. Rae previously told Seventeen that her parents were "on-and-off" throughout her childhood. They got back together and remarried in 2017.