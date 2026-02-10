Jimmy Failla Plays to Full House at Rome Capitol Theatre

Comedian Jimmy Failla did what he's so good at doing on Saturday night at the Rome Capitol Theatre - pleasing the Central New York crowd.

The taxi driver turned comedian turned radio talk show host turned TV talk show host mingled with audience members, most of them listeners on WIBX when the show airs weekdays from 12 'til 3, and he stayed late to take pictures and sign autographs with every single member of the crowd before heading back to New York City where his recorded FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla show was scheduled to air, but was pre-empted because of Breaking News regarding the Guthrie abduction case in Arizona.

The show started with up and coming comic Kristen Carney, who's active in the comedy scene in New York City, and just so happens to be a former student at Notre Dame Utica and graduate of Ilion High School, some years before the school merged with Mohawk to become Central Valley Academy.

Anne Cianfrocco of Rome, known on WIBX's Keeler Show as "Anne from Rome" was awarded the right to introduce Jimmy for his show.

Jimmy's show was hilarious and amazingly topical with all new material for the audience, many who have seen him more than once as he has performed here for the station he calls his hometown radio station.

"WIBX was one of the first to add my show on the radio and for that reason, I feel home here. Plus, I love the food and the Utica Greens, which I now make at home," Failla said.

The show lasted about 90 minutes total and the laughs were non-stop. His show ended as it always done with a hilarious punch line, but not before taking questions from the audience about "behind the scenes" at the FOX News Channel.

When the show ended, the temperature had dipped to about 14 degrees below zero, as we added yet another night through one of the longest frigid cold spells in history. And just like that - Jimmy was out the door and on his way back to New York City.

"I'll be back," he said. "But Keeler next time make sure it's during warm weather!"

Failla's radio show is on WIBX 950 and 92.3 FM (and radio stations around America) weekdays from 12 noon until 3 pm. Failla is serving as the replacement for the Rush Limbaugh program, which came to an end following Limbaugh's death.

