Adirondack Bank Donation Supports Rome K9 Unit

The effort to bring back the Rome Police Department’s K9 Unit received another boost this week with a new donation from Adirondack Bank, according to Mayor Jeffrey M. Lanigan.

City officials say the contribution will help continue the work of rebuilding the specialized police unit, which had previously been eliminated. Since taking office, Lanigan’s administration has pushed to restore the program by securing funding, training, equipment, and other resources needed to get the unit operational again.

Police K9 teams are used for a variety of law enforcement duties, including narcotics detection, suspect tracking, search and rescue operations, and evidence recovery. The dogs also take part in community demonstrations and outreach events, helping officers connect with residents in a more personal way.

Lanigan said support from local businesses and organizations has played an important role in helping move the project forward.

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“We are incredibly grateful to Adirondack Bank for their generous support of our K9 Unit,” Lanigan said. “This donation demonstrates Adirondack Bank’s continued commitment to the City of Rome and to the safety and well being of our residents. K9 Units are an invaluable resource for local law enforcement, providing critical assistance in protecting our community, supporting officers in the field, and enhancing public safety operations.”

The mayor added that partnerships like this continue to strengthen the city’s broader public safety efforts.

Rome officials say work on the K9 Unit remains ongoing, with the city continuing to focus on expanding resources and restoring the program in the months ahead.