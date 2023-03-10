After Being Dumped in Herkimer County Parking Lot, Shelter Seeks Forever Home for Dior the Dog
Many times when a story about an abandoned dog makes the news it's about trying to identify the previous owner who carelessly turned their back and left animal all alone. This time, we're bringing you a story of an abandoned dog as local officials look to identify his next owner.
Officials with the Herkimer County Humane Society are looking to find a forever home for a dog named Dior, who officials say was abandoned in a parking lot across the from the shelter about a year ago. Today, Dior is happy, healthy and fully housebroken, however, he's struggling to find that forever home, officials say.
After being adopted recently, Dior was returned because the he and the pooch who had already been living in the home were having trouble getting along, officials said. Now, they're hoping someone will come forward and re-adopt Dior.
It's the latest setback for the dog after a serious of bad breaks, shelter officials wrote on Facebook: "It's not his fault someone dumped him and left him for dead. This poor dog keeps on getting bounced around ever since he was a baby. It's just not fair for him. We are begging you to share Dior in hopes that he doesn't have to live in a cage for the rest of life. Please share"
If you are interested in adopting Dior or any other animals in need of a forever home, contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at 315-866-3255, or reach out to them on Facebook.