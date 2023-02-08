The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever abandoned a dog at the Herkimer County Humane Society last week has now tripled.

That reward has been upped to $3,000 after an initial offering of $1,000. Officials say that's because other parties have come forward to match the initial reward amount.

The dog, named Miracle, was dropped off after regular business hours at the humane society last Thursday evening, February 3. Security camera footage from the shelter shows an SUV pulling into the parking lot, opening the door and letting the dog out. The driver then pulls off.

Staff at the humane society say shortly after, the dog was struck by a passing vehicle. That coupled with last week's sub-zero, bitter cold temperatures prompted an urgent search including staff and members of the public.

Amazingly, or maybe Miraculously, the pooch was safely located and is being cared for at the society.

Here is the original posting shared by the Herkimer County Humane Society from last week showing the vehicle pulling in and simply letting the dog out.

Miracle is described as a gray-haired, pit-bull-type dog, with white hair patches on the chest.

The Humane Society is looking to pursue abandonment charges against the dog's owner. Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact the Herkimer County Humane Society, or contact New York State Police directly at 315-866-7111.

