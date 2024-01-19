Don’t Get a Puppy If You Don’t Know What Goes Into Raising One

One thing that is sure to put a smile on almost everyones face is the sight of a puppy. They're cute, they're cuddly and they are full of energy. While there are a lot of positive aspects of having a new pup, there are some very important things to keep in mind.

The Herkimer County Humane Society announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that a 10-month-old puppy was found at the intersection of State Route 28 and Jordanville Road in the Town of Columbia. Well, it was actually discovered later that the individual who turned the dog in as a stray was the original owner of the dog named Lucy.

Employees with the Humane Society and others involved in the situation do not wish to pass judgement on an individual who is in a similar situation, however there is a very important lesson to be learned from all of this. Humane Society officials say,

Please know we need complete honesty and transparency if you no longer want your pet. Being dishonest does not give us the tools helpful to us to place your pet in a new home. This is the perfect learning opportunity and we have been provided useful information that will help Lucy thrive in her next hopefully forever-home.

In this instance the current owner of the dog Lucy had brought the puppy to the shelter because the 10-month-old didn't like rabbits or cats. She also was chewing and tearing up pillows and pulling plastic off of windows. That is what puppies do. They need to be trained.

You don't need to be an expert when it comes to raising a new puppy, however if things get difficult or you want to know what goes into ownership, it is important to consult a professional before getting into such a commitment. There are several reputable trainers in our area and any shelter volunteer or Executive Director can make you aware of what extent the commitment is for having a dog. It takes a lot of work, but I can tell you getting through the puppy stage, while stressful, is very rewarding.

It is probably best in this situation that someone who was not ready or able to handle the responsibility of raising Lucy did the right thing by handing her off to the professionals, but it is important to know the proper information going into an endeavor like this. It is important to not overwhelm an already busy shelter system. You can always reach out to Herkimer Humane or any other trainer or shelter for tips, but just know raising an animal of any kind is a big job and you have to be ready and able to do it.

