Alcohol To Go Staying Another Month in New York

Alcohol to-go is staying a little longer in New York. Restaurants will be allowed to continue serving takeout cocktails and wine for another 30 days.

A spokesman for Governor Andrew Cuomo tells the Times Union in Albany, the administration realizes the boost these beverages have been for businesses during the pandemic and permission to keep selling them will be extended in a new executive order.

“We understand the positive impact this has had for businesses during this trying time, and we intend to renew this option in an upcoming executive order," Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told the Times Union on Thursday.

The current measure, allowing for the sale of alcohol with take out food deliveries was signed by the Governor back in Marc,h but is set to expire Saturday, June 27th.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:00PM, alcoholic beverages sold for off-premises consumption may be sold for takeout or may be delivered to the customer’s residence. This shall continue until June 27, 2020 but may be extended or reduced depending upon the circumstances.

Bars and restaurants are being reminded to keep following guidelines laid out by the state or run the risk of losing their liquor license.