A dangerous virus has spread to 15 states so far this year and health officials confirmed it's now in New York.

Health Officials Sounding Alarm over Rapid Spread of Potentially Deadly Disease

Vaccine expert Paul Offit recently told Axios that America is dealing with a "canary in a coal mine" moment. He believes that the rapid spread of a virus that had once been declared eliminated is a sign an increasing number of Americans are basing their health care decisions off of misinformation.

Although declared eliminated in 2000 because of widespread vaccination efforts, measles cases have been rising over the years - especially among unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccine skepticism has been an issue even before the pandemic. The pushback against childhood vaccinations were buoyed by celebrities such as Jenny McCarthy, who claimed vaccines caused autism.

That claim has been repeatedly debunked by the medical field, genealogists, and autism experts, who all say the idea is a product of fraudulent science.

In 1998, a British doctor named Andrew Wakefield published a study in the medical journal, The Lancet, which purported a link between the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. The National Library of Medicine said multiple epidemiological studies were conducted to verify Wakefield's claims and, instead, they were unsuccessful in finding a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

Wakefield's study was later retracted and the British doctor lost his medical license because it was discovered he intentionally lied in his paper because he was coming out with his own "replacement" vaccinations. It was determined he wanted to damage the public's confidence in MMR vaccines in order to give his vaccines and diagnostic testing kits the best chance at success.

Despite being thoroughly refuted, people began questioning whether children needed vaccinations. In the years since Wakefield's report, an increasing number of parents have been opting out of childhood vaccinations.

Anti-vaccine sentiments grew even more amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to more people holding off on inoculations.

Which leads us to today, with a resurgence of illnesses that were once declared eradicated in the United States.

Measles Cases Increasing Worldwide

The New York State Department of Health has been tracking the rising number of measles cases domestically and abroad.

"Measles is a serious disease that can make people very ill, especially young children. Complications include pneumonia, encephalitis, miscarriage, preterm birth, hospitalization, and death," the department wrote.

Measles is a serious respiratory disease that causes rash and fever. It is very contagious. People with measles spread the virus by coughing or sneezing into the air. You can catch the disease by breathing in the virus or by touching an infected surface and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. You can get measles just by entering a room that an infected person visited up to two hours before.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. When exposed to measles, the virus infects 90 percent of people who aren't immune or vaccinated against it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed measles has been detected in 15 states so far in 2024: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington. At least 35 people have been infected so far this year, based on the latest update issued on February 22.

Last year, the nation reported roughly 53 cases across 20 states in America.

The NYS Department of Health confirmed a measles case in New York City, which is bolstering fears of the illness spreading farther upstate.

There is concern of continued spread leading to more cases here in New York State and so we are raising awareness about signs and symptoms of measles to quickly identify the disease and prevent transmission.

One major concern is that New York could experience an outbreak similar to 2019, where the nation reported roughly 1,300 measles cases across 31 states. New York City was particularly hit hard and it endured the highest number of cases since 1992.

The majority of cases involved unvaccinated individuals.

Complications of Measles

The first symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes. However, the disease eventually leads to an individual developing a red rash made up of flat red spots that can erupt anywhere between their hairline to their feet.

Once a rash appears, an individual is likely to develop a fever as high as 104 degrees.

While a good number of people who contract measles recover, they face elevated risk of developing long term and serious health complications.

Said the DOH:

A small number of people who get measles will need to be hospitalized and could die. Many people with measles have complications such as diarrhea and ear infections. Serious complications include pneumonia and brain swelling. Long term serious complications can also include subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a brain infection that can lead to permanent brain damage. Additionally, Measles during pregnancy increases the risk of early labor, miscarriage, and low birth weight infants.

Statistically, 1 out of 4 people who get measles will be hospitalized while 1 out of 1,000 individuals will develop brain swelling (encephalitis). Additionally, 1 out of every 1,000 measles cases result in death.

There is no treatment for measles, but certain painkillers can help reduce the high fever and assist in comfort.

Health officials say vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against this disease, writing, "Two doses of the measles vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles if exposed to the virus. One dose is about 93% effective."

Another underlying concern is that, if measles is making a comeback - what other viruses will also rear their ugly heads?

While diseases like polio and rubella were eliminated in America, there are still cases of them in other parts of the world.

