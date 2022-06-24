Alert; Rabid Raccoon Found In Stittville

The Oneida County Health Department says a racoon has tested positive for rabies in Stittville.

The raccoon was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing this week and positive results were reported today.

Heath Department officials say one person was exposed to the rabid racoon and received post exposure treatment.

A dog was also exposed to the raccoon and received a post rabies booster shot.

Here's what to look for in a rabid animal:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy

The animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

Officials say if you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away.

If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

The Health Department is reminding residents to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccines.

According to New York State Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated by 4 months old. Dogs and cats need another dose at age 1 and then receive a booster dose every 3 years following. Ferrets must receive booster doses annually.

The Oneida County Health Department is offering the following rabies vaccination clinics:

July 26, 2022 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage.

August 22, 2022 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rome Kennedy Arena.

October 7, 2022 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Town of Trenton Offices.

Appointments are required for the clinics and can be made by calling 315-798-5064 or online at ocgov.net/health.

