Three Months After Aliza Spencer Was Shot, No Word on Her Killer

The mystery surrounding the killing of 12-year-old Aliza Spencer remains unsolved months after she was shot in the chest while walking near her Binghamton home.

Authorities have said the sixth-grade East Middle School student was wounded on Bigelow Street by a single small caliber bullet around 10 p.m. April 21.

Police said Aliza had been with her father and brother at the time of the shooting in the normally-tranquil East Side neighborhood. They were not injured.

Bigelow Street in Binghamton following the shooting of Aliza Spencer on April 21, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Binghamton police detective lieutenant Robert Fimbres on Friday said the investigation into the girl's death remains active. He said investigators are working on the case every day and "we are moving forward." He declined to provide any details.

A reward for information leading to Aliza's killer had grown to $25,000 but there's been no indication the offer has generated any tips that have been useful to detectives.

The Aliza Spencer memorial on Bigelow Street on July 22, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Dozens of purple ribbons remain in place on utility poles and fences around the neighborhood. Signs have been posted calling for justice in the case and urging the person responsible for the shooting to contact the authorities.

People who live in the area of the shooting continue to express frustration by the lack of information from police and city officials.

A sign remembering Aliza Spencer at East Middle School on July 22, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Mayor Jared Kraham was not available on Friday to discuss the status of the investigation.

People with information about the case may contact the Binghamton police detective bureau at (607) 772-7080.

