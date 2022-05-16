Endicott Store Sold Conklin Teen Rifle Used in Buffalo Massacre

Payton Gendron purchased a semi-automatic Bushmaster XM-15 rifle used in a mass shooting in Buffalo at an Endicott gun shop. Officials have described the attack as a "racially-motivated hate crime."

Robert Donald, owner of Vintage Firearms at 120 South Nanticoke Avenue, told ABC News that the 18-year-old Conklin man bought the gun "a couple months ago."

Donald said he was questioned by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents Saturday night, shortly after ten people were killed and three others were wounded at a Tops market in Buffalo.

A view inside Vintage Firearms in Endicott on May 15, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

According to ABC News, Donald said: "I couldn’t believe it. Nobody envisions a young man doing this. I mean, who would do this. I’ve been open since 1993 and this is the first time there has been any kind of a problem."

The legally purchased rifle was reported to have been modified by what Governor Kathy Hochul said was an "enhanced magazine," which is illegal in New York state.

The small gun shop in Endicott's "Union District" is located just south of Main Street. The store was closed and quiet on Sunday afternoon.

A sign posted in the entrance of Vintage Firearms on South Nanticoke Avenue in Endicott. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

ABC News cited sources indicating that two other weapons, a pistol and a shotgun, were located in Gendron's car which was parked near the Buffalo Tops store.

Gendron was taken into custody by police at the shooting scene. He has been arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held in Erie County.

Law enforcement sources told the Buffalo News that state police were called by Susquehanna Valley High School officials last June to investigate "this very troubled young man." Gendron was said to have "made statements indicating that he wanted to do a shooting, either at a graduation ceremony, or sometime after."

State police were said to have referred Gendron for a mental health evaluation and counseling.

Susquehanna Valley school district officials are not commenting on the threats allegedly made by Gendron.

In a note released on Sunday, school superintendent Roland Doig wrote:

The staff and families of the Susquehanna Valley Central School District are unspeakably saddened by the news of the shooting in Buffalo. Our thoughts remain with the victims and all of the families impacted by this tragedy. While law enforcement continues their investigation, we are providing mental health services and counselors for students and staff that need support.

Doig said the school district will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday.

Buffalo police at a Tops market after a mass shooting on May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Normile/Getty Images)

