Why Everyone Will Have Pictures of their Pets on Monday New York

Get ready when you get back to work Monday to be swamped by pet pictures all over the internet and social media. Monday, July 11th is All American Pet Photo Day. That's right there is a day set aside to take photos of your pets. It doesn't matter if you have a fish, a bird, a lizard, or even a snake we are all encouraged to snap a picture of our pet on Monday.

If you have ever wanted to show off your adorable fur baby Monday is the day to do it. Spend the weekend taking a few candids of your favorite canine r feline. Then Monday get serious with making a photo montage that you can share not only at work but with the world on all your social media platforms.

Not All Hudson Valley Pets are Cats and Dogs

domestic rat in a cage eating cookies Argument loading...

I expect Monday to be the cutest day on the internet in a very long time. Or least since All American Pet Photo day last year. The National Days Calendar group even suggests that you organize a photo shoot for your pet. They are suggesting you even dress them in an outfit. You can try that with your pet but I can tell you that is a no go at my house. Here is the face I got the one and only time I ever dressed up Minnie Pearl.

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

The National Days Calendar group is still trying to track down the origin of this particular national day but I don't think it really matters we are all going to enjoy it anyway.

Is Your Pet Banned in New York?

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Where to Go in Beacon New York With Your Dog for a Drink

13 PAW-fect Dog Friendly Bars and Restaurants in Beacon, New York These 13 PAW-fect Beacon businesses allow you to bring your pup along for fun times with friends and family.

Cats Questions Answered