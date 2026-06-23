Clinton Man Charged After Allegedly Ramming Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle During Pursuit

A Clinton man is facing a felony charge after authorities say he rammed a Oneida County Sheriff's patrol vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit through several Oneida County communities before being captured.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said the incident began at about 10:45 p.m. on June 13 when a Sherrill Police officer was alerted to a domestic incident that had just occurred outside the city's jurisdiction. Investigators say the suspect left the scene in a 2020 Dodge Charger, prompting a description of the vehicle and driver to be broadcast through the Oneida County 911 Center.

Not long afterward, a Sheriff's deputy spotted the Charger in a parking lot in the Village of Clinton and conducted a traffic stop. Authorities say the driver, Kenneth J. Hollenbeck III of Clinton, refused orders to get out of the vehicle.

According to investigators, Hollenbeck suddenly accelerated and drove the Charger into a marked 2025 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle. The deputy had already stepped away from the vehicle and was not injured.

What followed was a pursuit through the towns of Kirkland and Westmoreland before reaching the outer district of Rome. Sheriff's officials say Hollenbeck eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Deputies tracked him down a short time later. He was found with minor injuries that authorities say were sustained while running and hiding in the woods. Hollenbeck was transported to Wynn Hospital for treatment.

After being released from the hospital on June 14, he was taken to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and charged with four counts of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

He was issued appearance tickets along with several traffic citations and released.

The case took another turn after investigators assessed the damage to the patrol vehicle. Because of the extent of the damage, the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit assumed the investigation.

Authorities later determined the damage to the patrol vehicle exceeded $4,800.

On June 22, Hollenbeck turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office and was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a Class D felony. He was held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility for arraignment and later released on his own recognizance.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.