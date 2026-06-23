Level 2 Sex Offender Allegedly Used Camera Device on Shoe

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a City of Oneida man has been arrested after a month-long investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

On May 24, 2026, uniform patrol and plain clothes Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were supporting the Hamilton College Campus Safety Department with their annual Commencement ceremony on the grounds of Hamilton College, located in the Town of Kirkland, and witnessed an individual acting suspicious around numerous females that were attending the event. The male was later identified as Patrick W. Kaiser, age 68, of the City of Oneida, who subsequently left the event after being confronted by Hamilton College Campus Safety Officers and law enforcement. Investigators learned that Kaiser is a registered Level 2 sexual offender.

As Investigators learned more, and upon watching surveillance footage, enough probable cause was developed to substantiate that Kaiser was possibly using a recording device on his shoe and secretly recording the intimate and private parts of females who were attending the event.

Investigators applied for and obtained a search warrant for Kaiser’s home, person and vehicle.

On the morning of June 23, 2026, Sheriff’s Investigators, with the assistance of the Oneida City Police Department and the United States Homeland Security Investigations, executed the search warrant in the City of Oneida. Evidence was located and Kaiser was arrested and transported back to the Sheriff’s Office in Oneida County where he was charged with Attempted Unlawful Surveillance in the 2nd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Kaiser was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Kirkland Court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.