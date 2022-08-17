Alleged Machete Attack in Rome; Rome PD Looking for Suspects

Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino, WIBX/TSM

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying suspects in an alleged assault with a machete.

According to the Rome Police Department (RPD) officers were called to the 700 block of East Dominick Street in Rome, New York at approximately 3:54pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 for a report of an assault.

Neighbourhood including the 700 block of East Dominick Street in Rome, New York via Google Maps (August 2022)
In a written release from the RPD, when officers arrived they found a male victim who was suffering from a cut on his leg.  Police describe the cut as "severe."  The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Witnesses told officers that "the victim was assaulted by two males and that one of those males used a machete that caused the injury to the victim. Both male suspects fled the scene, in a red pick-up truck, prior to police arrival."

The incident is under investigation and police are asking those with information that may be helpful to give them a call.  The Rome Police Department's Detective Division can be reached through the TIP line at: (315) 339.7744.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE:   This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department.  Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.  At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Rome Police Car Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino, WIBX, TSM
