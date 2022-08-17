Alleged Machete Attack in Rome; Rome PD Looking for Suspects

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying suspects in an alleged assault with a machete.

According to the Rome Police Department (RPD) officers were called to the 700 block of East Dominick Street in Rome, New York at approximately 3:54pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 for a report of an assault.

In a written release from the RPD, when officers arrived they found a male victim who was suffering from a cut on his leg. Police describe the cut as "severe." The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

No other physical injuries were reported.

Witnesses told officers that "the victim was assaulted by two males and that one of those males used a machete that caused the injury to the victim. Both male suspects fled the scene, in a red pick-up truck, prior to police arrival."

The incident is under investigation and police are asking those with information that may be helpful to give them a call. The Rome Police Department's Detective Division can be reached through the TIP line at: (315) 339.7744.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

