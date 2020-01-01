Allen Makes Great Jump in 2nd Year for Playoff-ound Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has made strides in his development since making his previous visit to Houston. Some 14 months ago, the then-rookie was being helped off the field after spraining his throwing elbow. On Saturday, Allen will make his NFL playoff debut when the Bills play the AFC South champion Texans. Allen has helped Buffalo to a 10-6 record, the team's best in 20 years. And he has the opportunity to become Buffalo's first quarterback to win a playoff game since Jim Kelly led a 37-22 wild-card victory over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.