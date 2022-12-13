How Big Of A Must Win Is Sunday Night’s Game For The NY Giants?

The New York Giants could be in danger of missing the playoffs. They have been slipping over their last seven games as they are clinging to the #7 seed as of today. The Eagles just totally dominated them on Sunday and it showed some glaring concerns for this team. Their lack of weapons is a major problem and won't go away for the remainder of the season. Daniel Jones can barely survive in the pocket as the offensive line has been very poor lately outside of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. Here is my quick take on the Giants recent struggles from the Times Union:

The Giants were embarrassed by the Eagles on Sunday, and Philadelphia exposed the Giants to all their weaknesses. When quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked twice on their first drive, you knew the Giants were in for a long afternoon. The Giants have overachieved all season, but now it's all starting to catch up with them. The Giants have one win in their last six games, and if they don't win at Washington on Sunday, their chances of making the playoffs will take a serious hit.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Brian Daboll working with Giants' QB Daniel Jones / Getty Images loading...

MJ and I were joined on Monday morning by Justin Penik from Talkin Giants. We have had his partner Bobby Skinner on in the past and he has been awesome, and so was Justin. Below is our full interview with him from Monday on the Giants season so far.

The Giants have to win this Sunday night in Washington or I think their chances of making the playoffs are done. It will be a tough game on the road but Daniel Jones plays well against Washington so we will see how it unfolds on Sunday night.

