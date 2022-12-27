Will Making The Playoffs Too Quickly Hurt New York Giants Future?

Those NFL fans that believe you have to have a top draft pick to rebuild your team have not watched the New York Giants this year. So, why do some teams "appear" to tank a season to get the top pick, like the Jacksonville Jaguars "appeared" to do in 2020? The Jags ended up with the much-hyped quarterback out of Clemson, Trevor Lawrence, notably a franchise changing player. The Jags have a chance to make the playoffs this year. However, the tanking philosophy may have cost the Jacksonville fans at least 5 years of playoff football.

Giants fans just need to look across the stadium and see how well #2 overall pick Zach Wilson is faring. Or, they can just remember Big Blue's first rounder in 2019, Deandre Baker. Three seasons later and Baker's not playing anymore not due to injury. Bad picks happen. Some teams chose to win now. Giants' general manager, Joe Schoen, and head coach, Brian Daboll, know the importance of establishing an expectation of winning, from their days in Buffalo. So, instead of trading away running back star Saquon Barkley for future draft picks, the used the former Penn State product to establish a playoff contending team.

You can't buy a playoff birth. The New York Jets and many other teams have spent plenty of money and have had a ton of top draft picks. Gang Green hasn't been in the playoffs since 2010, but the Jets are anything but a good example of a solid NFL franchise. Winning is everything in the NFL and it starts with getting in the playoffs. The Giants' head coach knows exactly what a post-season birth does for the culture inside the locker room. However, the rookie head coach with plenty of playoff experience, knows not to jump too far ahead.

“I think we just try to control our own destiny each week by trying to win a game,” Daboll told nypost.com. “The goal is always to try to go 1-0, and that’ll be no different this week. We’re not in it yet. I’m not going to look too far down the road, and we’re going to try to beat the Colts.”

When asked by reporters if the Giants players are excited about a playoff birth with a win, Daboll responded, “I think everybody knows what you just said. Making sure we’re prepared, ready to go and go out there and put our best foot forward.” That could be the first step of a Super Bowl team in the near future for Big Blue fans.

