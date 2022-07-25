Food Network Star Alton Brown Will Be Cooking Here In Utica New York

Television personality, author, Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is coming to Utica New York during the 2022 holiday season.

"Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats" will be making a holiday tour stop to Utica at The Stanley Theatre on Tuesday, November 22nd at 7:30PM. If you're curious what type of show that Brown brings to town, it truly mixes together science, music, food and now holiday fun into two hours of fun.

Tickets go on sale on July 29th at 10:00AM and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000. Tickets start at $43.50.

Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown’s shows. He warns, “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice.”

Alton Brown is no stranger to TV. He has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary host on Iron Chef America. He is the host of Top 10 new Netflix Iron Chef reboot Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend.

So if you're looking to catch a Food Network star here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, you won't want to miss this show. You can read more online here.

