Amazing Volunteer Firefighter Efforts Save Cooperstown Area Restaurant

Contributing Authors:
Credit: Rusty Bison, Facebook

If you live in the Cooperstown area, you may remember the Redneck BBQ restaurant on Rt. 28, south of Cooperstown? That restaurant closed and was reopened as the Rusty Bison restaurant where a fire took place early Saturday morning. According to the Rusty Bison Facebook page, damage from the fire " wasn't nearly what it could have been".

Get our free mobile app

According to AllOTSEGO, the Cooperstown fire alarm blared at around 4:00 am on Saturday, causing residents to be concerned since it seemed to go on for quite a while. Heading quickly to the scene of a fire in progress at the restaurant were local volunteer firefighters from Hartwick and Cooperstown.

Firefighters must have done a great job quickly extinguishing the flames since the damage was not visible by looking at the exterior of the building that same morning. That's remarkable and demonstrates how quickly and efficiently fire crews worked to save the building.

Below, Rusty Bison owners comment on the fire...

Needless to say, in order to recover from the interior damage and make repairs, the Rusty Bison is closed until further notice.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Sponsors

Filed Under: Cooperstown Fire, Cooperstown Fire Department, Cooperstown news, Hartwick Fire Department, Hartwick Seminary fire, Index Fire, Otsego County News, restaurant fire, Rusty Bison
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top