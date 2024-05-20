Police are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two senior citizens and a 6-year-old boy.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Friday evening in the town of North Tonawanda, which is located near Niagara Falls.

An Amtrak passenger train was traveling toward Niagara Falls when it struck a Dodge pickup truck that was occupied by a 69-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old boy. It has not been officially revealed why the vehicle was so close to the tracks.

The North Tonawanda Professional Firefighters said in a statement that the truck was so severely damaged, heavy machinery was needed for extrication. First responders attempted to revive the 3 victims when they were freed from the truck but they were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased have not been announced at this time.

Amtrak said none of the 21 passengers aboard the train sustained any injuries.

According to a report from Buffalo News, witnesses said the truck became trapped between the railroad gates. Apparently, the truck was held up by several vehicles related to a police traffic stop and was unable to pass.

Witness Francisco Dejesus said his car broke down near the train tracks and called his brother to pick him up, but police pulled his brother over for not having a front license plate or insurance.

A towing company was called and Dejesus said a police parked their cruiser close to the train tracks.

The truck tried getting past the scene before trying to turn around, but became trapped between the railroad gates. The truck attempted to break the gates by reversing through them, but was unsuccessful.

These are accounts by witnesses. A police report has not been released regarding how or why the truck was on the tracks when a train was approaching.

This marks the second time this year that a fatal accident involving a train happened in the area. In January, a 29-year-old woman was killed when her car was struck by a train.