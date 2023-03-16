After being shutdown for the last three years, Amtrak is ready to again rollout the popular Adirondack line connecting New York City and Montreal, along with more than a dozen stops in between.

The Adirondack line was shutdown in March of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic due to travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada. But, Amtrak officials have announced it will be returning effective Monday, April 3, 2023.

"Enjoy nature’s kaleidoscope of colors on the Adirondack, rated a “Top 10 Most Scenic Train Ride in the World” as you discover why hikers, leaf peepers and snow lovers make annual pilgrimages to Lake Champlain’s shores....", Amtrak's official website says.

The description also encourages riders to take-in all the historic sites and experiences along the way, including Saratoga Springs and Ticonderoga, the site reads. The route also includes Capital Region stops in Albany and Schenectady, along with NY North Country destinations like Plattsburgh and Lake Placid.

While the route is set to return on April 3, Amtrak's official website was not taking booking for the line as of this posting. Keeping checking their official webpage for updates on availability.

In case you were wondering, it is possible to take your pet with you on your next trip. Check with Amtrak for full details.

