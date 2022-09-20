Are you a Rita drinker? You could receive money from a class action lawsuit.

If you purchased a Ritas product anytime from January 1, 2018, through July 19, 2022, you may be entitled to a payment.

Anheuser-Busch has settled a lawsuit over Rita products for allegedly claiming the alcoholic drinks contained tequila and/or wine when they do not. The company denies the allegations but has settled to avoid any further litigation. Changes will also be made to the Ritas marketing and advertising.

If you look at the cans, it now just says 'contains alcohol,' without specifying what kind of alcohol it is.

Rita Refunds

If you've bought any of the more than one hundred Rita products listed in the settlement, you may receive a refund, with or without a receipt. Refunds will be up to $9.75 without proof of purchase or up to $21.75 if by some chance you happened to keep the receipt.

The deadline to file a claim for your refund is December 16, 2022. But you may not see any money until the Court decides.

The Court in charge of this case has yet to decide whether to approve this settlement. Payments will only be made if the Court approves the settlement and after any appeals are resolved.

You can see if you're eligible at Ritasettlement.com and find more on how you can submit a claim.

