Calling Hours & Funeral Set for Beautiful Ilion Girl Who Touched So Many

Calling hours and funeral arrangements have been set for the beautiful Ilion girl who touched so many lives during her short time on earth.

12-year-old Anna LaBella passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the loving arms of her mom and dad after a courageous battle with cancer.

Anna was a bright and shining light in this world with her infectious smile and amazing dimple. Anna loved painting, camping, soccer, and horseback riding to name a few. She was the happiest with her friends, Carlina Mula, Makayla Rodgers, and Savannah Groth.

Credit - Jess LaBella Credit - Jess LaBella loading...

Helping Others

Anna loved to give back. She started her own foundation called Anna's Sunflower Warriors and always made sure she had her snack cart filled for her fellow warriors at Albany Medical.

Anna always wanted to help others who were going through the same thing she was. She always found a way to make others smile.

Credit - Jess LaBella Credit - Jess LaBella loading...

Calling Hours & Funeral

In lieu of flowers, the Labella family is asking everyone to donate to Anna's Sunflower Warriors. Envelopes will be available at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home. They can also be mailed to Anna's parents, Rob and Jessica Labella at 68 Highland Avenue, Ilion, New York 13357.

Calling hours will be held at Enea Family Funeral Home in Ilion and the funeral will immediately follow.

Calling Hours

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home

4309 Acme Road

Ilion, New York

Funeral Service

8:00 PM

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home

Anna's Legacy

The number of people asking about a fundraiser for Anna's funeral expenses and final tribute has the family looking into doing a memorial bench.

We sending Anna off with a bang. If you would like to visit and talk to Anna she will be there to listen and make sure no one is ever alone.

You can donate on Facebook.

#AnnaStrong