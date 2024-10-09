Ilion Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges by New York State Police

The New York State Police have announced the arrest of an Ilion man on serious drug charges.

Members of the New York State Police Troop D Gang Violence and Narcotics Enforcement Team joined uniform Troopers to execute a search warrant Monday at a residence known as 123 E. Clark Street in the Village of Ilion.

Police say as a result of the search warrant 38-year-old KaShaun M. Burks of Ilion was arrested and taken into custody. During the course of the search warrant, investigators discovered Burks to be in possession of several bags containing cocaine. Troopers actually found him on his way to Crossway's bar. State Police say Burks was charged with the following.

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (intent to sell), class "B" felony

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (possessing a narcotic drug with a weight greater than 1/8th ounce), class “C” felony

Following his arrest, Burks was arraigned in the Town of German Flatts Court and released on his own recognizance. State Police want to thank the Ilion Police Department and members with the Town of Frankfort Police for their assistance in this sting and investigation.

If you ever see anything suspicious in your community you are asked to report it to your local law enforcement or take advantage of Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is an organization that allows people to submit anonymous tips to law enforcement, potentially for cash reward. You can visit their website or call 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

