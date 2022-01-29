Late Interview With the Vampire author Anne Rice's New Orleans mansion has a ton of history. The famous author, who passed away at the age of 80 Dec. 11, 2021, bought the mansion — one of the largest in the city — back in 1993.

The building, which was formerly used as an orphanage and a Catholic girl’s school, is 47,000 square feet and features huge stained glass windows. The property is located within walking distance of the world's oldest continuously operated streetcar line, the Saint Charles Streetcar.

The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is known as St. Elizabeth's. The property was built in 1868 and was one of the many New Orleans homes of the author, who "championed the city's Southern Gothic aesthetic."

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the New Orleans' native sold over 150 million books in her lifetime.

Inside 'Interview With the Vampire' Author's 19th Century Mansion Look inside the late Anne Rice's — author of Interview With the Vampire — Victorian-style New Orleans mansion, which was built in 1868.