It's only one day and the hope is it's just an anomaly, but new positive COVID-19 cases in both Oneida and Herkimer counties were the highest they've been in the at least two weeks, according to data released by local officials on Friday. The numbers aren't huge, but they do buck a trend that saw local cases declining - or at least leveling off.

Oneida County added 45 new positive cases, the largest single-day increase this month (it was the most since 59 were reported on February 27). That moved the active case total a bit higher, to 459, an increase of eleven from the previous day.

There is good news though, Oneida County had no new virus-related deaths and number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus declined to 21. That represents the fewest number of hospitalizations among county residents since November 4.

Herkimer County health officials reported 15 new positive cases on Friday, the largest

new case total in two weeks. Again, not a large number, but the county has spent much of March reporting single-digit increases.

The county's active case total increased to 60, up nine from the previous. There were no death reported, and the number of county residents hospitalized with the virus dropped from six to five.

For eligible residents looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, there are upcoming PODs at MVCC in Utica on Saturday, Griffiss International Airport in Rome on Saturday and at the Turning Stone Resort Casino's Event Center on Monday. Visit OCgov.net to check availability or to get on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.

