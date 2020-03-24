An anonymous certified and licensed plumber has reached out to WIBX in order to help people in this community.

This person has expressed an interest in giving back to the area that has given him so much over the years. There are a number of things you can do at home with the guidance of this individual. He is laid off from his job and wants to spend his time helping the public.

The person wanted to emphasize that this is a free service. They do not want their name released, they are mostly concerned with helping people through easy to do maintenance items at home. It's simple...if you have a question regarding plumbing or HVAC needs, you can call the following number.

315-601-5075

This hotline is open 24 hours a day. If you have emergent or basic questions about plumbing, heating or air-conditioning just call that number and this long-time professional will be happy to help. It's times like this we see community members coming together to help one another.

WIBX has independently verified this persons qualifications and this person is registered as a Master Plumber with the City of Utica.