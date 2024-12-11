A company that's been making specialty steel since 1876 could soon go out of business and lose all 158 employees.

Central New York seems to be losing another important employer.

The sad news comes weeks after Rite Aid pulled the plug on its distribution center in Onondaga County, resulting in nearly 250 layoffs.

Two days after the announcement, a massive company Upstate locked its doors and closed without warning.

Now, another massive company that has deep ties to Central New York is warning it's about to go belly up and lay off all its employees.

Crucible Industries, a historic steel manufacturer that's served the area since 1876, confirmed the possible closure.

Crucible owns a roughly 65-acre lot on the Geddes/Solvay town line and employs roughly 150 people.

On Tuesday, it filed a WARN notice with the New York State Department of Labor its steel manufacturing plant on State Fair Boulevard this March could close.

If that happens, all 158 employees will lose their jobs. The employees are represented by several unions, including United Steelworkers of America, AFL-CIO, Locals 1277, and others.

Crucible claims the closure, which is currently set for March 5 of next year, is economic due to ongoing financial struggles.

The plant is expected to complete shutting down by March 19.

Crucible Industries President John Shiesley sent a letter to current employees apologizing for the unfortunate turn of events.

The letter said, in part:

I regret that the Company's financial situation has deteriorated to the point where this notice is necessary. I respect the hard work and skills you have brought to your job. I will do everything I can to try to find an investor, lender or purchaser who will continue our operations.

Spectrum News obtained county tax records, which indicate the company owes roughly $700,000 on overdue property taxes. The plant is also appraised for $8.5 million.

While the company could shut down this spring, there is still the potential for it to continue operations. Crucible could possibly save itself if it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company has filed for Chapter 11 protections before, such as in 2009. The company also survived several strikes and layoffs over the years.

Here is hoping something can be done to prevent this historic company from becoming a memory. Crucible became a major player in the steel industry in 1900 when 13 plants merged together.

It's also contributed much to America's history, such as by helping to renovate the Statue of Liberty between 1984 and 1986. Crucible is credited for donating corrosive-resistant steel, an important piece to ensure the statue's longevity.

Crucible's titanium alloy was also used in the artificial heart implanted by Robert Jarvik in 1984.

Crucible currently owns over 1,000 patents.

We will find out soon if the company is able to be saved or if it will join the countless other businesses that faded out of New York.

