Over 200 Losing Jobs: Massive Distribution Center Moving out of New York
More than 200 people will lose their jobs after a major chain shuts down a warehouse that's been in Central New York for over 50 years.
This marks the latest in a string of companies sending their business operations out of New York.
Most recently, Nordstrom pulled the plug on its store in Destiny USA, which was one of their last remaining stores Upstate.
The luxury retailer later announced it's shuttering its Albany store, meaning its 6 remaining locations will be in the New York City area.
This came just a few weeks after a major logistics company announced its closing its warehouse in Central New York and will be laying off all its employees.
Now, the area is losing yet another major employer and nearly 250 will soon be out of a job.
Rite Aid Moving Warehouse out of New York
The Rite Aid Corporation filed a WARN notice stating it is shutting down its distribution center in Onondaga County.
The center, located on Henry Clay Blvd. in Liverpool, currently employs 260 people. The company is choosing to only retain about 30 of those employees.
The facility, which first opened in 1973, will begin scaling down operations on February 22 and close for good on July 31. By then, 233 employees will be hunting for a new job.
The company said the affected employees, who are not represented by a union. will receive a severance package, COBRA benefits, and "outplacement support."
As for where the warehouse is going, Rite Aid confirmed plans to combine it with its distribution center in Perryman, Maryland. The goal is to unify the two by April of next year.
Rite Aid has had a tough few years due to bankruptcy. The chain recently closed over 800 stores nationally, including 60 in New York.
The major pharmacy chain was devastated by lawsuits stemming from the opioid crisis.
Rite Aid then announced it picked Matt Schroeder as its new CEO to help see it through restructuring and bankruptcy, which the chain was able to exit in September after securing fresh funding.
Said the chain,
As we restock our stores and maintain a focus on what matters to you, we ask for your patience, your patronage and your support. Every step we take is to make things right in our stores, in our communities and in your lives.
Despite the good news, it seems Rite Aid is still making decisions to protect its financial future - and that future no longer includes Central New York.
