Another Difficult COVID-19 Weekend for Herkimer, Oneida Counties

It was another weekend of increased COVID-19 cases in Herkimer and Oneida Counties for Saturday and Sunday, with Oneida County's positivity rate now over 9-percent. Three Oneida County residents passed away from the virus this weekend.

There were 458 new positive cases reported between Saturday and Sunday in Oneida County, according to the county health department. 138 county restaurants are hospitalized. There are currently 3,684 active positive cases in the county.

"Oneida County is currently experiencing a severe outbreak," according to COVIDactNow.org. "Take all possible precautions to avoid exposure," the alert warned on Sunday. Oneida County has a dangerous number of new daily COVID cases, according to non-profit organization. The county is increasing positive cases by 97.3 per 100,000 people, according to recent COVID-19 data.

Herkimer County, while on a smaller scale, continues to increase by double digits on the daily basis. This weekend, the county health department reported 93 new positive cases and there are now 536 active positive cases. 12 county residents are now hospitalized.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 12/13/2020:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 41 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 1236 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 536 Total Hospitalized: 12 Total number recovered: 686 Covid Deaths: 14

Negative Covid-19 test results: 62421

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 780 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 0

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 690 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 12.

· 201 new positive cases, 7,837* total. (*Upon further investigation, 2 positive cases were taken off of the previous total.). 4 are nursing home residents.

· 3,684 active positive cases.

· 2 new COVID-19-related deaths (both nursing home residents), 171 total.

· 128 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County. 103 at MVHS. 25 at Rome Memorial. 18 are nursing home residents.

· 10 patients are hospitalized out of county.

· 3,982 positive cases have been resolved.

· Total negative results were not updated by NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.

· Total tests were not updated by NYS DOH as of 4 p.m.

· 3,684 in mandatory isolation.

· 2,669 in mandatory quarantine.