Middleville Man Killed in Tragic One Car Crash on State Route 28

The New York State Police have announced the death of a Middleville man following a tragic one vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 28 in the Town of Fairfield.

State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Trooper Jack Keller announced the investigation on Wednesday afternoon. Keller says just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday Troopers responded to the report of a single car crash on State Route 28.

Keller says a preliminary investigation found that 41-year-old Jacob J. Burke of Middleville, New York was driving down State Route 28 at an unsafe speed when he exited the eastern side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. After striking one mailbox, Keller says Burke continued north hitting a fence, then a tree and the vehicle eventually came to rest in a front yard 35 feet from the roadway.

Photo Courtesy of NYSP

Unfortunately, officials say Burke died at the scene. Trooper Keller says the State Police are still investigation the circumstances surrounding this crash and they are grateful for support provided by the Middleville and Newport Fire Departments, MOVAC Ambulance and the Herkimer County Coroner.

Let this be a reminder to all motorists that just because spring has sprung doesn't mean you can take chances on the roadway. We still have a long way to go before we're out of the woods when it comes to wintry weather. The forecast is calling for snow into Friday and a mix of rain and snow possibly on Saturday. Roadways can still be slick and that means an abundance of caution should be taken by all.

Condolences go out to the family of the deceased.

