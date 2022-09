Another Lucky Lottery Player in New York Wins $1,000 a Day for Life

Someone in New York had one hell of a Labor Day weekend winning $1,000 a day for life.

New York has another winning Cash for Life lottery ticket. The winning numbers for the Sunday, September 4 drawing were:

10-11-20-28-36 +2

The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the Sunoco station on Riverdale Avenue in the Bronx.

July Cash for Life Winners

These aren't the first Cash for Life winners in New York this year. Days after a lucky lottery player in Brooklyn won Cash for Life, another hit the jackpot a little closer to Central New York.

Someone in Montgomery County, New York won $1,000 a week for life after hitting all 5 numbers in the Cash for Life drawing on Wednesday, July 20. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the Amsterdam Liquor Store on Amsterdam Avenue in Amsterdam, New York.

A winning Cash for Life ticket was sold in Brooklyn days before on Saturday, July 16. The second prize ticket that hit all 5 numbers but missed the Cash Ball, was sold at Josming Discount on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

Another lucky lottery player in New York won $1,000 a DAY for the rest of their life just before the July 4th holiday weekend on a Cash For Life ticket. The winning ticket which matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball, was sold at the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls, New York.

More winning Cash for Life tickets were sold at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York for the Sunday, March 27 drawing and on Long Island for the Monday, April 25 drawing.

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale was once home to one of the biggest lottery jackpot winners. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in 2021, worth $96 million. The couple split the money evenly with each receiving a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine pooled their money, bought an RV, and lived out their dreams of traveling the country.

Herman Kahan of Brooklyn won even more. He hit the Mega Millions in March worth $126,000,000. Like Leonard and Lorraine, Kahan chose the lump sum option of a little over $52 million.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

