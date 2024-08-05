A "small tornado" just touched down in the City of Buffalo early Monday afternoon, and it was caught entirely on camera.

2024 seemed intent to be one for the record books when it came to severe weather. The year started off with extremely rare winter wildfires and tornadoes, which set the stage for the months ahead. By July, forecasters predicted the state was about to shatter its all-time record for most tornadoes in a single year.

That record was originally set in 1992, with a recorded 25 tornadoes in the Empire State. Last month alone, 20 tornadoes touched down around the Empire State.

Now, it seems the City of Buffalo was just hit with tornado #26.

WKBW, the city's ABC-affiliate, had their cameras rolling when severe weather broke out on August 5 and debris began twirling in the air.

The twister reportedly struck Niagara and Carolina Streets around 12:50 p.m. and a visible funnel was seen scraping up the streets.

Buffalo Police also confirmed the high possibility that the city was struck by a twister.

Multiple streets in the surrounding area remain closed to survey and clear the damage. Reports say the tornado uprooted power poles and downed multiple power lines.

Safety officials are urging residents to avoid the area and to treat all downed wires like they are live.

Reports have also come in regarding flipped cars, a roof torn off a building, and vehicles trapped under large branches.

While there is plenty of evidence of a tornado swirling through the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo National Weather Service is the only entity that can confirm it and declare the state's 32-year record broken.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been briefed on the storm and is coordinating with city leaders on a response.

Get our free mobile app

These are the Ten Most Tornado-Heavy Years in New York History [RANKINGS] 2024 has been a historic year for tornadoes in New York, but where does this year rank among others in our state's history? Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History Here is a look at the 5 deadliest tornados in New York's history since 1950 according to NewYorkDataBases.com Gallery Credit: Dave Fields