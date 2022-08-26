Another Tractor Trailer Slams into Glenville Bridge [PHOTOS]

In a Capital Region saga that's had a longer run than the Central Warehouse, the Glenville Bridge has struck again. Or is it the other way around? Sometime before noon on Friday a tractor trailer failed to heed the warning signs, lights, and even the turnaround circle, and went under the bridge. About three quarters of it came out on the other side.

Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle/Facebook Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle/Facebook loading...

As is usually the case, a truck tries to make it under the 10'11" span and the roof is torn off like a can of sardines.

It's not confirmed what the truck was carrying, but a look at some of the boxes through the back looks like it was some type of produce.

Over the past year, a number of signs and flashing lights have been placed before the bridge to warn drivers about the low overpass. A turnaround circle was even installed for vehicles too large to turn back. Still, like clockwork, another tractor trailer is destroyed, debris is all over the road, and the roadway is closed down for hours as crews try to clean up the mess.

As always, the question comes up, what can be done? The answer is complicated because the bridge is owned by a Canadian rail company, which carries rail freights over it. The thing has been struck dozens, if not hundreds, of times over the years and remains incredibly solid.

Either the bridge has to be raised or the road needs to be lowered. Until then, expect plenty more scenes like the one above.

Don't Look Down! The Capital Region's Ten Most Dangerous Bridges The Federal Highway Administration provides data on the safety of bridges, and gives each a score. Here are the ten Capital Region bridges with the lowest scores.

The One-Star Reviews for NY's Castleton Bridge are Brutal! From accidents, to construction, to poor design, travelers have been roasting the New York Thruway's Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge in these one-star reviews online.