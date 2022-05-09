Another Upstate NY Zoo Welcomes A Baby Giraffe To Their Park

Watch this baby giraffe go from barely walking with wobbly legs, to running circles around his parents.

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York is welcoming their newest baby animal to their grounds. Iggy is a male giraffe born last week at the zoo and is absolutely adorable to watch..

Iggy is a quick learner, who was barely walking just last week. Now he can run all around the pen, with his mother watching patiently to the side. You never know when she might have to step in to put her little one back on his feet.

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester isn't the only place in the state where you can see a baby giraffe. There's actually two other places not too far from Central New York.

The Wild Animal Park

Take a quick trip to Chittenango and meet Jahzara. She is a girl and was born in October 2021. You can see her getting bigger every day at the park, but still staying close to her parents Jase and Jasmine.

Animal Adventure Park

Just outside of Binghamton is the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. Desmond the Giraffe was welcomed to the zoo back in April 2021. Unlike the other two giraffes, he wasn't born in New York. He was actually born at the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin.

Desmond was able to lift the hearts of many people, after Animal Adventure Park lost the iconic April the Giraffe the month before.

