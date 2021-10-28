AP: Myanmar Military Uses Systematic Torture Across Country

TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 02: Protesters against Myanmar's military coup march through Ginza area on May 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Myanmar has now entered its fourth month under a military coup that ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The overthrow triggered a large uprising by democracy protesters which was met with brutal force by the authorities. (Photo Credit: Yuichi Yamazaki, Getty Images)
Story by: VICTORIA MILKO and KRISTEN GELINEAU, The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that the Myanmar military has been torturing detainees across the country in a methodical and systemic way since its takeover of the government in February.
The AP investigation was based on interviews with 28 people imprisoned and released in recent months, photographic evidence, sketches and letters, and testimony from three recently defected military officials. The AP's investigation provides the most comprehensive look since the military takeover into a highly secretive detention system that has held more than 9,000 people. The AP found that the military has also taken steps to hide evidence of its torture.

