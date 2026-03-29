No Kings rallies draw hundreds in Utica, Rome, Mohawk Valley
Hundreds of people gathered in Utica, Rome and Herkimer on Saturday as part of a nationwide “No Kings” protest movement that brought millions into the streets across the country and around the world.
In Utica, demonstrators assembled at the State Office Building on North Genesee Street before marching downtown, while additional rallies were held at Fort Stanwix in Rome and along East Albany Street in Herkimer. Similar events across Central New York — including in Rome, Oswego, Cortland and Hamilton — drew hundreds more, according to reports, with larger crowds in DeWitt topping 6,000 participants.
The Mohawk Valley turnout was part of a massive coordinated day of action, according to organizers, that included more than 3,000 protests nationwide and drew an estimated seven to nine million people, making it one of the largest single-day protest movements in U.S. history. Rallies also extended beyond the United States, with demonstrations reported in multiple countries as part of the growing movement.
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Across New York State, thousands gathered in cities including Albany, Rochester and Buffalo, with large crowds marching in state capitals and public squares. Protesters cited concerns ranging from immigration enforcement and the cost of living to U.S. military actions overseas and what they view as threats to democratic institutions.
Saturday’s events marked the third national “No Kings” mobilization since 2025, with organizers emphasizing nonviolent action. Local sponsors in the Mohawk Valley, including civic and advocacy groups, coordinated the demonstrations and highlighted efforts to keep the rallies peaceful while encouraging broad community participation.
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